Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Wearables and health

Google and Peloton team up to offer Peloton classes to Fitbit users

You might need a Fitbit Premium subscription to make the most of it, though.
By

Published on2 hours ago

TL;DR
  • Google Fitbit and Peloton announced a multi-year partnership to bring Peloton classes to the Fitbit platform.
  • Fitbit users, especially Premium members, will gain access to a wide variety of Peloton classes.
  • Peloton members will receive special offers on the Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6 devices.

The Pixel Watch 3 is Google’s best smartwatch to date. For the first time in the Pixel Watch series, users can choose between two different sizes, catering to a wider range of wrist preferences. Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 boasts a host of new health and activity tracking features, further solidifying its position as a comprehensive fitness companion.

But the Pixel Watch 3 launch isn’t the only exciting news from Google. The company has also announced a multi-year, multi-country partnership between Peloton and Google’s Fitbit platform. This collaboration will bring Peloton’s extensive library of fitness classes to Fitbit users starting in early September.

Fitbit Premium members will gain access to over ten Peloton class modalities, including strength training, Pilates, running, boxing, cycling, and more. While most of the benefits of this partnership are limited to Fitbit Premium subscribers, a “select group” of Peloton classes will be available to all Fitbit users, even those without a Premium subscription.

The partnership benefits will initially be available to Fitbit Premium members in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Peloton members will be offered special deals on the Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6 devices as part of this partnership.

Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3
Google Pixel Watch 3
Ultra-wideband connectivity • Two sizes • Thinner bezels
MSRP: $349.00
Two sizes, better than ever.
The Google Pixel Watch 3 comes in 41mm and 45mm sizes, and each size comes in Wi-Fi or LTE options. They all come with improved activity and fitness tracking, thinner bezels, and Wear OS 5.
41mm
41mm
45mm
41mm
45mm

The Pixel Watch 3 is already available for pre-order on the Google Store, and general availability will begin on September 10.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com. You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.
You might like
    News
    GoogleGoogle Pixel Watch 3Smartwatches