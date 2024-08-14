Google and Peloton team up to offer Peloton classes to Fitbit users

TL;DR Google Fitbit and Peloton announced a multi-year partnership to bring Peloton classes to the Fitbit platform.

Fitbit users, especially Premium members, will gain access to a wide variety of Peloton classes.

Peloton members will receive special offers on the Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6 devices.

The Pixel Watch 3 is Google’s best smartwatch to date. For the first time in the Pixel Watch series, users can choose between two different sizes, catering to a wider range of wrist preferences. Additionally, the Pixel Watch 3 boasts a host of new health and activity tracking features, further solidifying its position as a comprehensive fitness companion.

But the Pixel Watch 3 launch isn’t the only exciting news from Google. The company has also announced a multi-year, multi-country partnership between Peloton and Google’s Fitbit platform. This collaboration will bring Peloton’s extensive library of fitness classes to Fitbit users starting in early September.

Fitbit Premium members will gain access to over ten Peloton class modalities, including strength training, Pilates, running, boxing, cycling, and more. While most of the benefits of this partnership are limited to Fitbit Premium subscribers, a “select group” of Peloton classes will be available to all Fitbit users, even those without a Premium subscription.

The partnership benefits will initially be available to Fitbit Premium members in the US, UK, Canada, and Australia. Peloton members will be offered special deals on the Google Pixel Watch and Fitbit Charge 6 devices as part of this partnership.

The Pixel Watch 3 is already available for pre-order on the Google Store, and general availability will begin on September 10.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments