Fitbit Luxe 2: Everything we know and what we want to see

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Fitbit Luxe launched in 2021 as the company’s first fashion-minded fitness tracker, filling a niche between the Charge and Inspire lineups. It wasn’t a landmark device in terms of functionality, but it catered to those who value aesthetics above a lengthy specs sheet.

A flood of rumors in early 2022 suggested that the Fitbit Luxe sequel could be well on the way, but Fitbit’s recent launch glossed over the Luxe 2 entirely. So is the band still coming, or is the Luxe line dead? We answer these questions and outline our wishlist below.

Fitbit Luxe 2: Everything we know

Will there be a Fitbit Luxe 2?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

There was no reason to believe Fitbit would not launch a Luxe 2, but the company’s August 2022 launch event came and went without such a device. Instead, we got the Fitbit Inspire 3, which was the focus of the copious number of leaks prior to the event.

Before the Inspire 3’s launch, we questioned whether the Luxe 2 would really be called the Luxe 2. The original Luxe debuted in April 2021, so Fitbit was already late with a follow-up release. However, the Fitbit Inspire 2 debuted in September 2021. Its sequel landed right on time.

Of course, this doesn’t suggest that Fitbit won’t consider launching a Luxe 2 in 2023. The company hasn’t always kept to a year-on-year update strategy. In some cases, we’ve gone up to two years without a sequel to its more premium devices. However, there’s little evidence to support this at present.

What features will the Fitbit Luxe 2 have?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Luxe

The Fitbit Luxe’s biggest draw was its customization options for fashion-conscious buyers, focusing less on fitness freaks. This wasn’t necessarily a fitness band you’d buy if you were a keen runner or athlete. We expect a sequel to follow the same formula.

Notably, the Inspire 3 adopts several of the Luxe’s traits, from a big, color display, to the array of bands in various hues. If Fitbit does launch a Luxe 2, it’ll be tough to differentiate it from the new Inspire offering.

We doubt Fitbit will use the Luxe line to debut its latest innovations, so expect a similar feature spread as the original. This should include heart rate tracking, a pulse oximeter, a 5ATM water resistance rating, and the usual Fitbit smart features. Could Fitbit filter down some features from its premium lines? Possibly. If so, we could see an EDA sensor for smarter stress monitoring and a skin temperature sensor. Both would add greater value to the Luxe package. But don’t get your hopes up. The Luxe line isn’t meant to push the fitness or health tracking envelope.

There is an incoming change for all present and future Fitbit users that’ll affect buyers of the Luxe 2. Google announced that Fitbit accounts will soon be merged into the Google ecosystem from this summer. This means that those users will need a Google account to use Fitbit devices.

What will the Fitbit Luxe 2 price be?

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Left to right: Fitbit Charge 4, Fitbit Luxe

Now that the Inspire 3 is out, there’s no telling how Fitbit would or could position the Luxe 2. The original launched at a lofty $149, placing it between the Fitbit Charge 5‘s $179 launch price and the sub-$100 Inspire 2. Considering these devices, the Luxe’s natural (and much cheaper) competition, and the Inspire 3’s $99 debut price, Fitbit faces a tough task pricing the sequel.

Fitbit Luxe 2: What we want to see

Onboard GPS

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Luxe line might be for fashionable users, but it’s still a fitness tracker first and foremost. Lugging your smartphone around for connected GPS tracking is a pain. We hoped the Luxe would arrive with onboard GPS, but that didn’t materialize. It’s time Fitbit rights this wrong by including built-in GPS on the Luxe sequel.

The same or lower price

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Fitbit has a habit of slightly inflating the prices of its successive devices. We wouldn’t bat an eye if Fitbit made marked improvements generation over generation, but the Luxe is already pricey compared to its competition. If Fitbit really wants to make the Luxe 2 an attractive buy, it should at least keep pricing parity with the original.

More customization options

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

The Luxe was among Fitbit’s first trackers with an AMOLED screen. It came with the benefit of better outdoor visibility and funky watch faces. Initially, 20 were made available, but that’s far too few for our liking, especially compared to the Versa and Sense lines. We’d love Fitbit to make more watch faces, giving users more options for the fashionable tracker. On top of this, we’d also like to see more color combinations for the Luxe 2’s bands and tracker body to set it apart from other devices.

Better battery life

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

There’s nothing more annoying than constantly removing your fitness band to charge it, and unfortunately, you have to do that a little more often with the Luxe than with the Inspire 2 or Charge 4. Fitbit trackers are usually renowned for their longevity, but the original Luxe lasts five days between charges. That’s a stark decrease over the Inspire 2’s 10-day span and the Charge 4’s week-long duration. We get it’s a compact tracker, but the Luxe 2 needs to beat or match the Charge 4’s figure. Five days is nothing to sniff at, but why get the Luxe 2 if it still lags behind the company’s older trackers?

A bigger display

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Left to right: Xiaomi Mi Band 6, Fitbit Luxe

Finally, the Fitbit Luxe 2 should adopt a larger screen. That seems unlikely, considering the current rumors, but the display used on the original Luxe is far too small to glance at data while running or preoccupied. It’s also tiny compared to cheaper rivals, like the Xiaomi Mi Band 7 and HUAWEI Band 6. A bigger display will also improve ease of use, as flicking through menus is challenging for those with larger hands.

Which upgrade would you like to see most on the Fitbit Luxe 2? 264 votes Onboard GPS 24 % Better battery life 35 % More customization/color options 11 % More competitive price 6 % Larger screen 13 % Other (vote in comments) 11 %

That’s everything we want to see on the Fitbit Luxe 2. Which features do you desire most? Be sure to vote in our poll above.

Comments