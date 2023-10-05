PSA: The Pixel Watch 2 won't accept your Fitbit login for Fitbit features

Ryan Haines / Android Authority Google Pixel Watch 2

TL;DR Google announced last year that Fitbit would start using Google accounts for sign-ins when Google accounts on Fitbit launch in 2023.

Fitbit account support is scheduled to end by 2025, requiring a Google account going forward.

Account migration has begun as the Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Charge 6 will be the first devices to require a Google account to log into Fitbit.

If you haven’t migrated your Fitbit account to a Google account yet, you may want to start doing it soon. Google’s latest Fitbit integrated products — Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Charge 6 — won’t work with a Fitbit account.

Yesterday, Google unveiled a slew of products during its Pixel hardware event, including the Pixel Watch 2. A few days before that, the company announced the long-awaited Fitbit Charge 6. Google has confirmed that both devices will require a Google login to sign into Fitbit, being the first of Google’s products to do so.

Last year, Fitbit announced on its help page that Google accounts on Fitbit would launch in 2023. The company also revealed that some uses of Fitbit will require a Google account after this launch. Additionally, it said that Fitbit account support would come to an end by 2025.

When the Pixel Watch launched last year, having a Google account wasn’t required for Fitbit. This is because Google account migration had yet to start at the time. Both account types are currently still useable on the one-year-old smartwatch. The same should be true for other older Fitbit-integrated devices.

You’ll be able to continue using your Fitbit account until the deadline. But it looks like you’ll have to switch soon if you want to use Fitbit on future Google devices going forward.

