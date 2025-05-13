Fitbit's AI experiments just leveled up with 3 new health tracking features

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit Labs is launching three new experimental features for select users.

Google Gemini powers these features and allows users to simplify lab reports, decode their symptoms, and get alerts for any unusual changes to their health metrics.

Last year, Fitbit launched Fitbit Labs, an initiative that gave select users early access to experimental health tools powered by Google’s Gemini AI. Now, the company is adding three more experimental features to the program.

The first is called “Medical Record Navigator.“ This Gemini-powered tool is designed to simplify lab reports and turn them into easy-to-understand health summaries. Users who have opted into Fitbit Labs will be able to securely upload their latest lab results to the Fitbit app, where Gemini will break down the information into plain language and offer educational context to help users understand what it all means.

Two more features are coming to Fitbit Labs in the coming weeks. One is “Symptom Checker,“ which, as the name suggests, helps users figure out why they might be feeling off. You can describe symptoms like “my head hurts” or “I feel tired,” and the tool will ask follow-up questions to help narrow down possible explanations.

The other upcoming feature is called “Unusual Trends.“ This tool looks for subtle changes in your health data, things you might not notice on your own, like shifts in your sleep breathing rate, heart rate variability, or resting heart rate. It learns what’s normal for your body and alerts you when something seems off.

Google emphasizes that these experimental tools are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, mitigate, or prevent any disease or condition. They’re also not a replacement for professional medical advice. Instead, they’re meant to support ongoing research as Fitbit explores future health features.