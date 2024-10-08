Fitbit app will now use Gemini to help you with your health and fitness data

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit has introduced a new feature called Fitbit Labs, allowing select users to test experimental health tools powered by Google’s Gemini AI.

The first feature, Insights Explorer, offers personalized insights by analyzing fitness data and answering user questions.

Fitbit Labs features are available for a limited time and may require a Fitbit Premium subscription.

Fitbit, the wearable technology brand now under Google’s umbrella, has announced a new initiative called “Fitbit Labs.” This program will allow select users to test experimental features within the Fitbit app and provide feedback on their experience. The move comes after a year of significant changes for Fitbit, including the closure of its independent website and the discontinuation of its smartwatch lines.

Announced today, Fitbit Labs is available to select users who can opt in to test these new features and provide feedback. Users who qualify will find the option within the app’s ‘You’ tab, where they can either join immediately or sign up for a waitlist if the lab is not yet available.

Fitbit Labs’ first project is an insights explorer that utilizes Google’s Gemini AI models to provide users with personalized answers to their health and wellness questions. By analyzing Fitbit data, the AI should offer insights into the relationship between various metrics in an easily understandable format, including charts and graphs. The insights provided could help users understand connections between various health metrics, giving them more actionable information to manage their well-being.

Fitbit has indicated that more features will be tested through Fitbit Labs in the future, all with a focus on integrating Google’s latest AI innovations into the Fitbit experience. However, these Labs features will only be available temporarily, and some may require a subscription to Fitbit Premium.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments