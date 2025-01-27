Fitbit has to pay a $12.25 million fine for overheating smartwatch injuries

TL;DR Fitbit is paying a $12.25 million fine for failing to report safety risks associated with its Ionic smartwatches.

The Ionic smartwatch had a defect causing overheating, which led to burns, including second and third-degree injuries.

In 2022, Fitbit recalled 1.7 million units globally after reports of more than a hundred injuries.

Fitbit has agreed to pay a $12.25 million penalty to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The fine resolves claims that Fitbit failed to promptly report a safety hazard in its Ionic smartwatch, a product now linked to dozens of injuries.

First released in 2017, the Fitbit Ionic aimed to establish the brand in the smartwatch market. However, the device soon drew complaints about overheating batteries, with reports escalating between 2018 and 2020. Some users suffered severe burns, including second and third-degree injuries. Although Fitbit tried to address the issue with a firmware update in 2020, overheating incidents continued to occur.

Fitbit allegedly had sufficient evidence to conclude that the Ionic posed a significant safety risk, but it delayed notifying the CPSC as required by law. Eventually, in March 2022, the company announced a recall affecting 1.7 million units sold globally, including 1 million in the United States.

By then, Fitbit had recorded at least 115 overheating cases in the US, 78 of which led to burns. Globally, 59 additional overheating incidents were reported, with nearly half resulting in injuries.

The settlement goes beyond the monetary fine. Fitbit is now required to strengthen its safety protocols, including implementing enhanced compliance procedures and submitting annual reports to the CPSC. The settlement was provisionally accepted by the CPSC with a unanimous vote, and public comment is now being sought.

Google, Fitbit’s parent company, has since pivoted its smartwatch strategy entirely. In 2024, Google announced that the Pixel Watch would be its sole smartwatch offering, leaving Fitbit to focus on its fitness trackers.

As consumers, we can only hope such events serve as a reminder for tech companies to prioritize safety over delays or reputational risks.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like