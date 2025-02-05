Fitbit users can start casting their workouts to TVs again

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit users can cast their workout to their TV again.

Version 4.35 of the Fitbit app restores Google Cast.

If you’re not seeing the feature, you’ll want to check the Play Store to see if the update is available.

Google Cast is a great feature that allows you to stream video and audio to TVs, speakers, and other compatible devices. It comes in pretty handy when you want to watch whatever is playing on your phone or computer on a bigger screen. It was especially helpful for those who follow the workout videos in the Fitbit app. That’s why it was frustrating when Fitbit users suddenly lost the ability to Cast their workouts back in December. But it looks like Cast has made a triumphant return to the app.

After numerous complaints about the feature’s disappearance, Cast functionality has been restored. A Fitbit community moderator has confirmed that users can once again start streaming their workouts to their TVs.

The option to Cast should appear in the top right-hand corner of the screen if you’re near a compatible device. If you don’t see the option to Cast, it’s likely you need to install the latest version of the app. The fix is included in version 4.35; you can check the Google Play Store to see if the install is available for you.

As someone who uses the Nike training app, which also lost its casting functionality a while ago, I can sympathize with Fitbit users who were shocked by Cast’s sudden disappearance. But now that the feature has been restored in the Fitbit app, maybe I can start hoping that Nike will do the same with enough complaints.

