Fitbit's co-founders are back with a new app, and you can sign up for the limited beta

Luffu’s first product is an app that gathers and organizes your family’s health and medical information from connected devices, health and wellness apps, and details shared by the family via voice, text, or photos.

Users will be able to use the platform to get personalized answers about individual family members, track changes in patterns, and share key information with trusted individuals.

The company plans to eventually expand into complementary hardware devices.

Two years ago, the co-founders of Fitbit, James Park and Eric Friedman, left Google. If you’re wondering what the duo is up to now, they have just announced that they are launching a new company. That company aims to help users and their families stay healthy.

In a press release, Park and Friedman announced the launch of a new venture called Luffu (loo-foo). The company is described as an “intelligent family care system,” and its first offering will be an app. However, the pair also has plans to eventually expand into hardware that will complement the care system they are building.

The Luffu app is designed to gather all of your family’s health and medical information into one place and keep it organized. It’s said that the app uses AI to collect these details in the background from connected devices, health and wellness apps, and details shared by the family via voice, text, or photos. According to the company, this software will track your whole family’s health stats, diet, medications, symptoms, lab tests, doctor visits, and more.

Additionally, users will be able to ask the app questions and get personalized answers regarding individual family members. For example, you could ask if someone in your family remembered to take their medication. The app also uses AI to track changes in patterns and will provide “insights and alerts,” such as flagging metrics that could signal more serious trouble. And if you choose to, you’ll be able to share key health information with family members and caregivers.

Luffu is currently running a limited public beta of its platform. If you’re interested, you can sign up to join the wishlist by heading over to the company’s website.

