The Fitbit Charge 5 and Versa 4 get healthy price cuts for Prime Day

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Fitbit is one of the most popular fitness tracker companies around, and its Versa and Charge lines are at the top of the pile. You don’t need to spend a ton of cash to get these devices though, as the Versa 4 and Charge 5 just received hefty price cuts for Prime Day.

Starting with the Charge 5, the fitness tracker is available for just $99.95, making it $50 cheaper than the original launch price. From the Daily Readiness Score and suite of accurate tracking features to the OLED screen and smartphone integration, there’s a lot to like here for the price. In saying so, we’ve seen some reports about Charge 5 models bricking after a recent firmware update, so you might want to wait for the company to take concrete action first. But you might miss out on this epic price. Fitbit Charge 5 for $99.95 (was $149.95)

Alternatively, you can grab the Fitbit Versa 4 if you must have a cut-price Fitbit wearable, coming in at a discounted price of $139.95 ($60 off). Fitbit Versa 4 for $139.95 (was $199.95)

The Versa 4 is a proper smartwatch, bringing a refined design, great performance and battery life, and loads of tracking/sports options. In saying so, the Versa 3 has more features, so you might want to keep an eye on this watch instead. You can take advantage of both deals without paying for a Prime subscription thanks to the 30-day free Prime trial from Amazon.

