The best Fitbit band just got its biggest price drop in months

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the best band-style fitness tracker on the market and one of the best fitness trackers in general. Deals on the sleek wearable have been fairly modest in 2023, but that’s all changed today, with a price drop to $107.05 in this Amazon deal. Fitbit Charge 5 for $107.05 ($43 off)

A fitness tracker is an ideal way to help you focus on hitting your personal bests this summer. Given this excellent price on the tracker that we loved but wondered if it was perhaps a little expensive, there’s less of an excuse not to keep tabs on your progress.

The Charge 5 features a comfortable and sleek design with an impressive display which is larger and more visually appealing than the previous monochrome version. The addition of onboard GPS ensures highly accurate tracking, and an EDA sensor for stress tracking is also noteworthy in helping to identify patterns and make lifestyle adjustments. The Charge 5 boasts two standout features that were added post-launch: ECG functionality for heart health monitoring and the Daily Readiness Score, which provides actionable insights based on collected data. Sleep tracking and step counting are also on point.

