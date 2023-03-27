Google is shutting down Fitbit Challenges and Adventures today

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit is ending support for the Adventures and Challenges features in the Fitbit app.

Fitbit is also shutting down the Open Groups social feature.

Users will still be able to create closed groups and compete with friends.

A day after celebrating its birthday, Fitbit‘s social media team finds itself busy replying to angry customers. What are those users angry about? The company is ending two of its gamification features and the social networking feature.

Back in February, Fitbit announced it planned on shutting down the community and social features that used to be one of the company’s strengths. The deadline they set was for March 27, which is today. As a result, Fitbit app users will no longer be able to use Challenges, Adventures, or the Open Groups social feature.

According to the company: Open groups will no longer be available — but you can still create a closed group with your friends and connect with other users in the Fitbit Community on our Health & Wellness forums.

All Challenges and Adventures, including trophies, will no longer be available, but you can still compete with friends on your leaderboard and earn badges for personal achievements. If you’re wondering why this is happening, it’s reportedly part of a bigger strategy. According to The Verge, the move follows Fitbit’s plan to better integrate Google’s technology. The organization claims that these features were of “limited use.” In Fitbit’s own words, it’s a process aimed at “streamlining areas of the Fitbit app.”

This latest development in Fitbit’s story falls on the heels of Google’s announcement to eventually shut down Fitbit accounts. In 2022, Fitbit stated that it would continue to support Fitbit accounts until 2025. But the organization said would provide more information on that in 2023 when the company is close to launching Google accounts on Fitbit.

