Google could soon bring the new Fitbit app experience to free users

TL;DR Google has been spotted preparing to bring the redesigned Fitbit app experience to free-tier users via the Public Preview program.

The redesign includes updated Today, Fitness, Sleep, and Health tabs. Free users could soon be able to opt in and switch between the standard and redesigned versions of the app.

However, the AI-powered “Ask Coach” feature could remain exclusive to Premium subscribers.

With the launch of the Pixel Watch 4 in August 2025, Google announced that the Fitbit app is getting a redesign and a new AI-powered personal health coach feature. The redesigned Fitbit experience began rolling out to users in late October, but it was available only for Fitbit Premium subscribers and through the Public Preview program. It appears that Google is preparing to roll out the redesigned Fitbit experience to free users as well, by including them in the Public Preview program for this feature.

Fitbit v4.60 includes the following strings:

Code Copy Text <string name="public_preview_welcome_card_title_free_tier">Ready to explore your new redesigned app?</string> <string name="public_preview_welcome_card_body_paragraph_free_tier">Take a moment to try these new ways to engage with your health:</string> <string name="public_preview_join_card_body_free">Join and share feedback on early health and fitness features</string> <string name="public_preview_opt_in_subtitle_free">Be among the first to explore the refreshed Fitbit app - and help shape its future</string>

The string name prominently features “free” in it, while the description directly points to the redesigned Fitbit app experience, which will remain within the Public Preview program.

Code Copy Text <string name="public_preview_welcome_card_body_li_1_free_tier">Check in on your new weekly cardio target, and customize your other focus metrics on Today</string> <string name="public_preview_welcome_card_body_li_2_free_tier">Explore the new Fitness & Sleep tabs to get a fresh look at your key metrics</string> <string name="public_preview_welcome_card_body_li_3_free_tier">Dive into your data on the new Health tab</string>

We’ve seen the above-mentioned features in Google’s announcement, and now they appear to be all set to come to the free tier as well.

Code Copy Text <string name="public_preview_opt_in_list_item_1_free">Follow your health and fitness journey with a daily feed on the redesigned Today tab</string> <string name="public_preview_opt_in_list_item_2_free">Gain a deeper understanding of your key metrics with dedicated fitness and sleep tabs</string> <string name="public_preview_opt_in_list_item_3_free">Easily browse your health data on the new Health tab</string> <string name="public_preview_opt_in_list_item_4_free">Switch between Public Preview and the standard Fitbit app, or leave anytime, via your profile</string>

As the strings suggest, users will be able to switch between the standard Fitbit app and the redesigned app experience by opting out of the Public Preview program.

In all of these strings, there is curiously no mention of the personal health coach feature, which is also paywalled to Fitbit Premium users. The feature is mentioned in other strings, but those strings do not mention the free tier even though they mention the Public Preview program.

Code Copy Text <string name="public_preview_welcome_card_body_li_1">Ask Coach for help with anything from creating a workout to exploring trends</string>

Based on these clues, it’s fair to conclude that Google could soon expand the redesigned app experience, but not the Ask Coach feature, to Fitbit’s free-tier users through the Public Preview program.

Being a Fitbit Premium subscriber was a requirement to enroll in the Public Preview program in the first place; however, this will naturally need to expand to accommodate non-subscribers as well. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

