Google powers up the Fitbit app with generative AI features

TL;DR Google has announced that the Fitbit app is getting new features powered by generative AI.

These features include personalized coaching, dynamic workout recommendations, and more context and insights.

The features are coming early next year to testers of the Fitbit labs program.

Google is holding its Pixel hardware event today, where it’s announcing products like the Pixel 8 series and the Pixel Watch 2. Bundled in with the announcements, Google revealed the Fitbit app will be enhanced with generative AI features.

Last month, Google launched its redesigned Fitbit app. The app now provides what the company says is a holistic view of your health and wellness. According to the Made by Google team, users of the Fitbit app will soon be able to take advantage of a few new AI-powered features.

One of the features will be having the ability to find connections and correlations with your fitness data. On stage, Google provided an example they asked the question, “Today’s run felt harder than usual, how does it compare with my previous runs?” Fitbit was able to provide the answer you see in the image below. Additionally, the AI pointed out downward trends in the user’s sleep scores that week and created a chart displaying that trend.

Along with providing more context and insights, the Fitbit app will use AI to provide more personalized coaching. It will provide dynamic workout recommendations to make sure you’re making steady progress.

These new features won’t roll out until early next year. But when they do, it will be first available to trusted testers who are a part of the Fitbit labs program. Pixel owners will be the first in line to get the features.

