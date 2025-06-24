Your Android phone could soon buzz when your Fitbit is charged (APK teardown)

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR An Android Authority teardown has revealed that your Android phone could soon get a notification when your Fitbit is fully charged.

This would come years after Android owners first requested this feature, while iPhone owners have had this option for a long time.

This would still be a great addition to the Fitbit app, as you don’t have to constantly check to see if your tracker is charged.

Google recently updated the Fitbit app with an overhauled Device Settings page, bringing it in line with the Pixel Watch app. It looks like the company isn’t stopping here, as it’s also working on a long-requested feature.

We conducted a teardown of the Fitbit app for Android (version 4.46.fitbit-mobile-110330687-770369387) and discovered that it could soon display a notification on your Android phone when your Fitbit device is fully charged. Check out the strings below.

<string name="fullBattery_notification_description">Reminders when your device is fully charged</string> <string name="fullBattery_notification_title">Full battery</string>

This would be a helpful addition to the Fitbit app, as it means you don’t have to constantly check the tracker or watch to see if it’s fully charged. It’s also been a long-requested feature, with users asking for this option for years now. What’s particularly disappointing is that iPhones already had this feature back then. So Android owners have been missing out for a long time.

This notification option would complement the Fitbit app’s ability to send a Low battery alert to your Android phone, letting you know when you need to charge your tracker/watch. In any event, there’s no word on when we’ll see this full battery notification option come to the Android app, but we hope it’s sooner rather than later.

