The new Fitbit Ace LTE is like a Sense or Versa, but for kids

TL;DR Fitbit announced the Fitbit Ace LTE, a connected smartwatch designed for kids seven and older.

The device features 3D games, virtual friends, and collectible bands to help motivate young users to stay active, plus connectivity for parents, including location tracking.

The Fitbit Ace LTE is listed at $229.99 and is available for preorder starting May 29, with general availability starting June 5.

Today, Fitbit announced its newest smartwatch for kids, the Fitbit Ace LTE, offering little ones motivation and independence while also providing parents the comfort of connectivity. As expected, the device features a handful of useful tracking tools and a gamified experience to help kids stay active. However, it also boasts LTE support for phone calls, messaging, and location tracking.

First and foremost, the new Fitbit device is designed to get kids moving. With a variety of sensors, including an accelerometer, heart rate sensor, and built-in GPS, the device tracks basic activity, steps, and floors. Rather than delivering detailed fitness tracking stats, Fitbit focuses on “activity as play,” rewarding users for their efforts with gameplay and other kid-friendly goals.

The first motivational feature is Noodle, an animated activity ring kids (and parents) will see on the Fitbit Ace home screen. The second method is via interval-based gaming, which unlocks in response to real-life movement. According to Fitbit, about 60 to 90 minutes of real-life movement will earn users up to 15 minutes of virtual gameplay.

Finally, the device also features a virtual best friend, called an eejie, for users to take care of (similar to your favorite 90s Tamagotchi keychain). Kids can “purchase” items for their virtual pal in a virtual store with currency earned via movement throughout the day. Kids can also connect with real friends also wearing a Fitbit Ace LTE and see their eejies meet in virtual rooms. At this time, the app does not allow communication or messaging between friends in the virtual rooms.

To stand up to the wear and tear of the playground, the device is made from plastic and stainless steel with woven bands of recycled polyester yarn. The display is protected by scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3, and the watch is water-resistant to 50m. It offers a reported 16 hours of battery life between charges and takes about 70 minutes to charge from 0 to 100% when needed. Since the device does not offer sleep tracking, the expectation is that each user will charge their watch overnight.

As mentioned, the device isn’t just for kids; it also offers parents useful safety features thanks to LTE connectivity. The Ace LTE allows parents to view their child’s real-time location and features a microphone and speaker for on-wrist phone calls with trusted contacts. The device can also send and receive text and voice messages, and Tap to Pay will be added in the coming months. It is also compatible with both iOS and Android phones for easy setup from a parent’s smartphone.

Though the Ace LTE is listed at $229.99, its cost does not stop there. To utilize the device’s connectivity, users are required to sign up for Ace Pass, a subscription service that will run shoppers $9.99 per month or $119.99 annually. Though pricey, the pass covers all data needed for phone calls, messaging, games, and updates, meaning no additional cell phone plan is needed. For a limited time, the purchase of the annual pass comes with a free band and is currently on sale for 50% off. The device is available in Spicy Pebble or Mild Pebble, with interchangeable collectible bands available for $34.99. Each of the six bands unlocks unique features and items within the user gaming experience.

