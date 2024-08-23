The first triple-screen foldable phone is around the corner

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A HUAWEI executive has reportedly confirmed that the first triple-screen, dual-folding foldable phone is launching next month.

The device will apparently feature a 10-inch screen that can be folded twice into a smartphone form factor.

We’ve previously seen triple-screen, dual-folding device concepts from Samsung (see above) and TCL, but leaks suggest that HUAWEI could be the first brand to offer a foldable phone like this. In fact, a company executive has even been pictured with the apparent device twice. Now, it sounds like the same executive has confirmed a launch in September.

According to prominent Chinese tech outlet MyDrivers, consumer group CEO Richard Yu attended a car launch and personally handed over new vehicles to owners. One of the owners asked Yu when they would be able to buy the dual-folding foldable and the executive confirmed that it would be available next month.

We’ve asked HUAWEI about Yu’s reported statement and will update the article accordingly. Nevertheless, we hope to see this triple-screen foldable outside China in some capacity, even if US sanctions mean Google integration isn’t possible. After all, this would be the first commercially available dual-folding foldable phone.

The news also comes after Yu was pictured with the apparent device on two separate occasions (see above). The images indeed seem to show a dual-folding foldable and a thinner-than-expected form factor when folded.

Leaks point to the HUAWEI device offering a 10-inch screen when unfurled, handily beating the 7.6-inch to 8-inch screens seen on conventional foldable phones today. So if you thought the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold screens weren’t big enough, you should keep an eye on this device.

