Forget AI zoom: The first phone with three 200MP cameras is officially coming soon

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

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TL;DR OPPO has officially confirmed that the Find X10 Pro Max will have three 200MP cameras.

We’re guessing the third 200MP shooter will be an ultrawide camera.

The company adds that the standard Find X10 will have two 200MP cameras.

There’s no shortage of phones with 200MP cameras, but the OPPO Find X9 Ultra and vivo X300 Ultra upped the ante with two 200MP rear cameras. Now, OPPO has confirmed that the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will take things up a notch.

OPPO Find series product manager Zhuo Shijie wrote on Weibo that the OPPO Find X10 Pro Max will have three 200MP cameras. The executive adds that this camera system is jointly developed by the smartphone maker and Hasselblad. An image attached to the post also mentions three 200MP cameras — check out the machine-translated picture below.

OPPO didn’t reveal more details about the specific triple camera setup, but we’re expecting the third 200MP camera to be an ultrawide shooter. This could theoretically enable more detailed macro shots, cleaner and brighter pixel-binned images, higher-quality crops after the fact, and/or higher-quality super-steady video capture.

Otherwise, the OPPO executive says the Find X10 will have two 200MP cameras. Both phones are also tipped to have a “Danxia” color-capture sensor and the firm’s LUMO light-and-shadow engine. Finally, Shijie says OPPO’s new phones will reject “fake textures and skin textures.” That’s encouraging news if you’re worried about the trend of AI-heavy image processing.

We loved the OPPO Find X9 Pro and Find X9 Ultra, so we have high hopes for the Find X10 Pro Max. But the RAM crisis means we’ll almost certainly see a higher asking price. Either way, OPPO has confirmed that the Find X10 series will launch later this month.

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