Here's when the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phone could launch

TL;DR The Xiaomi 15 will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phone, according to a leaker.

Another tipster has claimed that the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phone will arrive in late October.

This isn’t a surprise as the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 phones arrived in October 2023.

Qualcomm has already confirmed that its next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 processor will launch in October, and it’s expected to power a host of high-end phones in 2025. But you won’t need to wait until 2025 to see the first phone with this processor.

Weibo tipster Smart Pikachu has claimed that the Xiaomi 15 will be the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 smartphone. The leaker reiterated that the phone will have a small flat screen, adding that it’ll be a “little rounder” than before.

When will the phone launch, though? Smart Pikachu didn’t dish out a specific launch window. However, fellow leaker Digital Chat Station claimed in a now-edited post that the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones would indeed launch at the end of October.

An October launch window for the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phones wouldn’t be a surprise. The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro launched in October 2023 as the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 handsets, after all.

However, we’re guessing that the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 devices will be China-only releases at first, with global launches following in the new year. This was indeed the case for the Xiaomi 14, which eventually received a global release in February 2024.

This isn’t the first time we heard about the Xiaomi 15 series being the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 phone family, either. Leaker Yogesh Brar claimed back in April that Xiaomi had “exclusive first launch rights” for the new chip and would offer the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. Brar added that OnePlus and Iqoo would follow as the next OEMs to offer the new silicon.

