First price drop on the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones

Skullcandy might not have the reputation of Bose or Sony at the higher end of the wireless headphone market, but you always tend to get bang for your buck from the audio specialists. The latest Crusher headphones in the series offer just that at full retail price, so a more than 10% discount makes them an even more tempting prospect.

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones are a testament to Skullcandy’s evolution, blending mature design with the brand’s signature bass emphasis. They’re characterized by the Crusher mode, which delivers a powerful low-end experience, and the active noise canceling (ANC) capabilities offer very respectable passive isolation. The headphones come with memory foam ear padding for comfort and a plethora of buttons for extensive control customization. The Skullcandy IQ app enhances the user experience, offering sound personalization, adjustable ANC, and a five-band equalizer. They are foldable for portability, and their battery life is commendable, lasting close to 45 hours with ANC on. Fast charging ensures another four hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Ready to feel your music as well as listen to it? Hit the widget above to learn more about the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 deal.

