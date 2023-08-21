Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Audio

First price drop on the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones

This is your first chance to pick up the bass-focused headphones for under $200.
By
10 hours ago
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Promo Image
Skullcandy

As the 2014 song proclaims, it’s “All About That Bass” for some people. If that’s you, you’ll want to check out this first price drop on the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones. While the sale lasts, the bass-heavy cans are now available for just $199 on Amazon.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones for $199 ($31 off)

Skullcandy might not have the reputation of Bose or Sony at the higher end of the wireless headphone market, but you always tend to get bang for your buck from the audio specialists. The latest Crusher headphones in the series offer just that at full retail price, so a more than 10% discount makes them an even more tempting prospect.

Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2
Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2
See price at Amazon
Save $30.99

The Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 headphones are a testament to Skullcandy’s evolution, blending mature design with the brand’s signature bass emphasis. They’re characterized by the Crusher mode, which delivers a powerful low-end experience, and the active noise canceling (ANC) capabilities offer very respectable passive isolation. The headphones come with memory foam ear padding for comfort and a plethora of buttons for extensive control customization. The Skullcandy IQ app enhances the user experience, offering sound personalization, adjustable ANC, and a five-band equalizer. They are foldable for portability, and their battery life is commendable, lasting close to 45 hours with ANC on. Fast charging ensures another four hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Ready to feel your music as well as listen to it? Hit the widget above to learn more about the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 deal.

DealsNews
DealsHeadphones