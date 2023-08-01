Pairing your Skullcandy wireless earbuds with an Android or iOS device or a laptop is straightforward. Still, you might miss a few things along the way, so here’s our guide to help you connect everything.

Before connecting to any device, you must put your earbuds into pairing mode. The way this is done varies between models. It can be done by removing them from the case, removing them from the case and then putting them back in, opening the case, or using a pairing button. Check your product’s documentation if you’re unsure how to activate pairing mode.

QUICK ANSWER On an Android device, open Settings > Bluetooth > Select your earbuds from the list. On an iOS device, open Settings > Bluetooth > Select your earbuds from the list. For Windows devices, Start > Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices > Turn on Bluetooth > Select your earbuds from the list. On a macOS device, Apple menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth > Select your earbuds from the list.

How to pair Skullcandy wireless earbuds to Android

While the specifics may vary depending on your particular Android device and version, the steps should be pretty similar: Put your earbuds into pairing mode. Turn on Bluetooth on your Android device. You can usually find Bluetooth options in Settings > Bluetooth. Select your Skullcandy wireless earbuds from the list of available devices.

How to pair Skullcandy wireless earbuds to iOS

In general, iOS devices are a bit more straightforward to get working with Bluetooth devices: Put your earbuds into pairing mode. Open Settings > Bluetooth. Select your earbuds from the list of available devices.

How to pair Skullcandy wireless earbuds to PC or Mac

When it comes to pairing Skullcandy wireless earbuds with a laptop or desktop, the steps are different based on your operating system.

How do you pair Skullcandy earbuds to a PC? On Windows, the steps to get Bluetooth devices connected are as follows: Put your earbuds into pairing mode. Open Start > Settings > Devices > Bluetooth & other devices > Turn on Bluetooth. Choose your earbuds from the list. Follow any additional on-screen instructions.

How do you pair Skullcandy earbuds to a Mac? On macOS, you can pair your earbuds pretty easily: Put your earbuds into pairing mode. On your Mac, open the Apple menu > System Preferences > Bluetooth. Select your earbuds from the list and follow any on-screen instructions or hit “Accept” if asked.

FAQs

Where can I find specific instructions to enter pairing mode for my Skullcandy earbuds? You can find specific instructions for each model on Skullcandy’s website.

Will my device remember my Skullcandy wireless earbuds? In general, yes. Many devices will remember a list of Bluetooth devices so you shouldn’t have to go through every step each time your want to pair your earbuds.

Is there a Skullcandy app for Mac and PC or is the app just for phones? There is no Skullcandy app for PC. While you can download the Skullcandy app for macOS, it is designed for the iPhone and not verified for macOS.

