The first Google Beam device can be yours for just $24,999 (Beam license sold separately)

TL;DR HP has revealed the first device with Google Beam 3D video conferencing technology.

The HP Dimension with Google Beam will cost $24,999 and doesn’t include a license to use Google Beam.

Google revealed its Project Starline 3D video conferencing technology back in 2021, which then got rebranded to Google Beam earlier this year. Now, HP has revealed the first commercial product with this tech, and it’s not cheap.

HP announced the HP Dimension with Google Beam today, and it will cost a crazy $24,999 when it goes on sale to select customers in “late 2025.”

You’d think that spending $24,999 on a Google Beam video conferencing device would get you access to Google Beam too. However, HP also notes in its press release that the Google Beam license will be sold separately at an undisclosed price. HP also clarified that Google Beam tech only supports one-on-one conversations right now.

Fortunately, the company confirmed that you can still use the HP Dimension for Zoom Rooms and Google Meet, while cloud-based services like WebEx and Teams are supported as well. In terms of hardware, the new gadget sports a 65-inch light-field display, seven cameras, and 12 microphones.

For the uninitiated, Google Beam uses machine learning, spatial audio, and a host of other technologies to turn 2D video calls into realistic, glasses-free 3D calls with a sense of depth. Nevertheless, the HP Dimension’s price clearly shows that Google is targeting enterprise users first. So you might have to wait a long time to get your hands on affordable hardware that supports Google Beam.

