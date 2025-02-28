Firefox users are furious about Mozilla's new data sharing fiasco, and I'm one of them

I’ve been a long-time Mozilla Firefox user on Windows and Android. I love the browser’s adaptability, customizability, and its (formerly) definitive statement about how it processes user data. However, the company’s latest privacy policy changes have users riled up, and I’m one of them.

Reddit users who’ve installed Firefox received a worrying notification on their Android phones this week, highlighting that the app’s data-sharing habits, specifically related to location sharing, have changed. This notification appears to be related to a change in Mozilla Firefox’s data-sharing statement, as detailed in a revised privacy policy FAQ published this week.

The new FAQ document no longer explicitly states that the company doesn’t sell or buy users’ Firefox data. It also confirms that Mozilla may share data with its partners. You can read the change to the FAQ below, including the question, with the original version bolded:

It seems like every company on the web is buying and selling my data. You’re probably no different Mozilla doesn’t sell data about you (in the way that most people think about “selling data“), and we don’t buy data about you. Since we strive for transparency, and the LEGAL definition of “sale of data“ is extremely broad in some places, we’ve had to step back from making the definitive statements you know and love. We still put a lot of work into making sure that the data that we share with our partners (which we need to do to make Firefox commercially viable) is stripped of any identifying information, or shared only in the aggregate, or is put through our privacy preserving technologies (like OHTTP).

To soften the blow and add more context, the company also included another section to the FAQ, explicitly detailing the data it does collect “by default” in Firefox. It names two types of data: technical data about the browser’s functionality and “interactional data,” which concerns user habits. Mozilla clarifies that the latter data set can include the number of opened tabs, user preferences, browser features (including containers), and even how often the back button is used. It also highlights that this data is “stripped of any identifying information” before passing it to its partners.