New Fire TV jailbreak lets you use a custom launcher, but don't tell Amazon

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR A new Fire OS exploit has been discovered.

The exploit allows for enhanced permissions on Fire TV and Fire Tablet devices.

Expect Amazon to patch the exploit in the near future.

There’s a new way to get more out of your Amazon gadgets. A recently uncovered exploit grants system user privileges on Fire TV streamers and Fire tablets, letting you use custom launcher apps, access system files, get around Amazon’s app blacklist, and more.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search — find out more here.

As shared by user Pro-me3us on the XDA forums (via AFTVnews), the exploit currently works on Fire TV and Fire tablet devices running Fire OS 7 or 8. You’ll also need to use ADB via a connected PC or Mac. Once system user privileges are unlocked, you can use ADB to do things like set a new launcher app and disable automatic system updates.

System user privileges aren’t as extensive as the privileges you’d get with root access, and they’ll be lost when your device restarts. Changes made with system user privileges are saved, though, and according to detailed instructions published on the XDA Forums and YouTube, it’s possible to prevent future system updates that might revert your modifications.

Amazon is almost certainly working on a fix for this new exploit already. The initial XDA thread outlining this system user access trick was published on September 12, so this method could be patched at any time. If you’re eager to make some unsanctioned changes to your Fire TV or tablet, you’d better act quick.

AFTVnews notes that messing around with your Fire device’s settings in this way could make it unusable, though, so it’s important to be careful here. Be sure to follow the instructions linked above to the letter if this is something you’d like to try for yourself.

Follow