Steam employs a clever system for usernames, allowing users to change their display names while sharing the same one by assigning each a unique 17-digit Steam ID. This Steam Identity acts like a digital fingerprint, making sure your gaming identity is one-of-a-kind. Learn how to find your Steam Identity easily in our quick guide.
To find your Steam ID, click on your profile picture, then select Account details. On the account details page, your Steam ID is located below your account name.
What is Steam ID?
Your Steam ID is a special code given to each Steam account. It’s a 17-digit number that’s unique to your account. Every Steam ID starts with 76561198 and can be seen in your Steam Community Profile URL unless you’ve chosen a custom URL.
How to find your Steam ID
To find your SteamID, follow these steps:
Method 1:
- Click on your profile picture, and then select Account details.
- Once redirected to the account details page, you’ll find your Steam ID located below your account name.
Method 2:
- Click on your username at the top left and choose Edit Profile.
- If you haven’t set a custom URL, your SteamID will be displayed below the Custom URL section.
FAQs
Your Steam ID is a permanent unique identifier for your Steam account. You cannot change your Steam ID. You can change your display name if you want, but your Steam ID will remain the same.
Locating your Steam ID is crucial when you’re dealing with problems on Steam. If you ever need help from support to fix an issue, they might ask for your Steam ID. Also, some games or events might ask for your Steam ID to let you join and participate.