Can you use your Fitbit to find your phone? Here's the answer.

Misplaced smartphones can be tough to find, especially if they fall behind a sofa cushion or bed. Unless you have a vague idea of where you left it, you could waste hours hunting for it. Thankfully, there’s an easy way to locate that device. If you own a Fitbit smartwatch, you can use the Find Phone app to track and reunite with your beloved phone in a few minutes or less.

Which Fitbits support Find Phone?

How to use Find Phone on Fitbit

Which Fitbit lets you find your phone? Initially, only Fitbit’s smartwatches included support for its official Find Phone app, but the company has since rolled this feature out to more models. Find the full list of supported devices below: Fitbit Sense and Sense 2

Fitbit Versa Lite, Versa, Versa 2, Versa 3, and Versa 4

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Luxe

Fitbit Inspire 3

How to use Find Phone on supported Fitbits

Before you jump in, there are a few things to know. Firstly, Find Phone will only work if your Fitbit is paired with the phone you wish to find. The phone also needs to be switched on and connected to Bluetooth. Finally, the device must be within 10 meters of your smartwatch. If all criteria are met, follow the below steps.

How to use Find Phone on Fitbit Open the Find Phone app on your Fitbit smartwatch. Tap Find Phone and wait. If your phone is found, it’ll ring loudly. Finally, tap Cancel to stop your phone from ringing.

Fitbit Find Phone problems and solutions Find Phone should also work if your phone is on silent or vibrate only. Using the app during the day is also a good idea as the ringtone is incredibly loud.

If Find Phone doesn’t work on the first attempt, try restarting your Fitbit.

Once you’ve found your phone, ensure that the Fitbit app can run in the background on your smartphone. Some phones have aggressive app-killing policies. If the Fitbit app isn’t running in the background, it’s possible that the Find Phone feature will not trigger.

If you’re still struggling to get the Find Phone feature working, Fitbit recommends uninstalling and reinstalling the app. Open the Fitbit app on your phone. Tap your profile picture and select your device. Select Apps > Find Phone > Remove. Reinstall the app.

FAQs

Why can't my Fitbit find my phone? If you don’t own one of the supported devices, you won’t be able to use the feature. Additionally, there could be several issues if you own a supported device but still can’t find your phone. Your phone could be off or out of Bluetooth range.

What is the range of Fitbit's Find Phone feature? Fitbit’s Find Phone feature is limited to the maximum Bluetooth range of 10 meters. This means the feature is only useful in the home.

