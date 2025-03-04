Google Find My Device turns into Life360 with live location sharing

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google’s Find My Device app is getting a handy new feature to help you track your loved ones.

The feature adds a new People hub to the app that shows the real-time location of users who have shared their location with you.

The hub also lets you share your location with others for a predefined period.

Google overhauled its Find My Device network last year, making it easy to track lost Android phones, Wear OS watches, compatible earbuds, or other possessions using a Bluetooth tracker. Now, Google is rolling out another major upgrade for its Find My Device app that makes it easy to check the real-time location of your loved ones.

Google Maps already offers a feature that lets you share your real-time location with others. However, it’s hidden within the app’s Location sharing settings. Google is bringing it to the forefront with the latest update for the Find My Device app, letting you easily share your location with friends or family and track their location in a new hub.

The update adds a new People tab to the Find My Device app, which lists all the people you’re sharing your location with and those who are sharing their location with you. It has a map view at the top that shows the real-time location of people actively sharing their location with you and a floating action button that you can tap to share your location with a new user.

Google says the new feature will also offer regular reminders when you share your location with others and show a notification when someone shares their location with you. While the company announced the update alongside the March 2025 Pixel Drop, it’s not exclusive to Google’s Pixel phones. The new People tab is rolling out in beta for all Android devices, and you can try it out by updating the Find My Device app from the Play Store.

