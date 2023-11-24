Give your photos and selfies a fresh coat of flair with Instagram filters. They use augmented reality to add special effects to your Instagram stories and posts. Many of the filters are built right into the app, but there are thousands more available from independent creators. Here’s how to find and use Instagram filters.

QUICK ANSWER To find and use Instagram filters, open the camera from the app, swipe to the left across the icons at the bottom of the screen to see popular filters, and tap the magnifying glass at the end of the row to browse more. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS How to find filters on Instagram

How to use Instagram filters

How to find filters on Instagram Open the Instagram app on your device.

Tap the plus icon in the bottom right corner of your profile picture to make a story.

Swipe across the bottom row to test out a variety of filters.

To search for a specific filter, swipe to the left until you see a magnifying glass icon. Tap that to browse all sorts of other effects.

Try some filters. Then, choose the one you prefer.

Tap the save button to save the filter. You can find it at the bottom of the screen when opening the camera again.

Tap the plus icon Select the magnifying glass Tap the save button

If you want a specific filter in your mind, you can search for it. In the Browse effects tab, tap the magnifying glass.

tab, tap the magnifying glass. Enter the filter’s name.

Select the filter.

Tap the save button to save the filter. You can find it at the bottom of the screen when opening the camera again.

Tap the magnifying icon Enter the filter's name Tap the save button

How to save filters from other users’ stories In another user’s story, tap the filter’s name underneath their username. This will open the option menu.

You can either save the filter instantly, or select Try it to test it out.

to test it out. Tap the save button to save the filter. You can find it at the bottom of the screen when opening the camera again.

Tap the filter's name Select "Try it" Tap the save button

How to save filters from a specific creator Go to their profile.

Tap on the sparkle icon above their grid to find their filters on Instagram.

Choose the filter video.

Tap Try It to test it out or tap the down arrow to save the filter. You can find it at the bottom of the screen when opening the camera again.

Tap on the sparkle icon Choose the filter video Tap the save button

How to use Instagram filters

How to use Instagram filters on a new post When posting a new post, you can select the filter you want.

Tap the magic wand icon at the top of the screen.

Adjust the intensity of the filter.

Then, tap Done.

Select the filter Tap the magic wand icon Tap "Done"

You can also tap Edit from the bottom right to modify other aspects such as brightness, contrast, warmth, and more. When you’re done editing, click the arrow at the top right to share it with your followers.

How to use Instagram filters on a new story When editing a new story, you can choose filters for the story by swiping to the right or left and there are 13 filters available for selection.

If you want to upload a photo to your new story, you also can add effect on the photo. On the story editing screen, tap the sparkle icon at the top right of the screen.

Swipe across the bottom row to test out a variety of filters.

Tap Done.

Tap the sparkle icon Tap "Done"

FAQs

How do I find the LV filter on Instagram? Navigate to Louis Vuitton’s official Instagram page and tap on the sparkle icon above their profile grid to view the LV filters.

What filter does everyone use on Instagram? Instagram will suggest the most popular filters first in your feed. Check out our guide on Instagram tips and tricks to do it for the ‘gram.

