Here's how Files by Google's new ZIP tool works (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Files by Google has been working on a convenient tool for creating file archives.

With a couple taps, you can ZIP up one file, or a complete directory.

While the tool’s not yet accessible in the latest beta, expect this to go live soon.

With data speeds as fast as they are these days, and storage so cheap and accessible, you’d be forgiven for thinking that compressed archives like the classic ZIP format are relics of the past. But even after 35 years, ZIP is still proving itself to be surprisingly useful, and many of us still work with these files every day. Earlier this summer we checked out some work the Files by Google app was doing to add support for creating ZIP archives, and now we’re finally getting the chance to see it in action.

An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Using ZIP to compress files may not be its primary focus any longer — most of the big files we work with, like photos and videos, have their own compression, and ZIP really doesn’t save much extra space — but it’s still incredibly handy for grouping multiple files together for easy distribution.

Back in July, we were able to trigger a new “Compress” option in Files by Google that appeared to allow for the compression of either individual files or complete directories. At the time, the feature was not yet functional, and we’ve been on the lookout for it ever since. In the app’s new 1.4831.672243909.0-release beta build, the tool still isn’t live and public facing, but now appears to be actually implemented, and we’re able to manipulate the app into getting it working:

In this case we’re working with an entire folder (which is probably going to be the most popular use case for this tool). You just tap the overflow menu to the right of the folder you want to ZIP, hit that new “Compress” option that drops down, and enter in a file name for your archive. The app doesn’t bother you with managing compressions settings or anything so complicated — and frankly, if you’re trying to squeeze every drop of data savings out of your archive, there are better, custom tools for that. But when you just want to move a whole bunch of files all at once, this looks like just what the doctor ordered.

While this upcoming ZIP tool in Files by Google looks a fine addition to the app, the app’s also losing something in the process: support for some of the oldest Android phones still out there. With this beta release, Google stops supporting Android 5, 6, and 7. If you’re still running one of those ancient versions of Android, you’ll no longer have access to Files once this beta gets promoted to the stable channel. We’d say this is your sign to finally upgrade, but you are probably in that boat for reasons, so we’ll back off.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments