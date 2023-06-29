How to create a ZIP file on any device

It’s hard to beat a ZIP file when moving files around the internet — whether on file transfer platforms, cloud storage, or email. The ZIP format compresses the contents of a folder without degrading the quality of the files contained within it. You can then just as easily unzip them out of the folder. Some ZIP programs also let you encrypt ZIP files with a password to have some security when moving sensitive or private files. Here is how to create a ZIP file on various platforms and open a ZIP file if you receive one.

How to create and open a ZIP file on Windows 11 To create a ZIP file on Windows 11, right-click the file you want to compress and click Compress to Zip file.

The file will be copied and placed inside a yellow folder with a big zip across it and will be given the same name as the original file. However, you can double-click the ZIP file name and rename it. You can now delete the original copy of the file if you don’t need it anymore.

How to open a ZIP file on Windows To open the ZIP file, you have two options. The easiest is to right-click it and select Extract All. The files will appear in the same Windows folder as the ZIP file.

The alternative is to double-click the ZIP file, which will open to reveal the files sitting inside. Highlight all the files, then drag them out of the window and to another folder.

How to create a ZIP file on Mac It’s a similar process to create a ZIP file on a Mac. Right-click the file (or folder) and select Compress.

The new ZIP folder will now appear next to the original folder. You can now delete the original folder if you wish.

How to open a ZIP file on Mac Just like Windows, there are two options to open the ZIP file. The first one is to right-click it and select your unzipping tool. Here, there are two — Archive Utility and The Unarchiver. You, however, may only have one. Click it to begin the decompression process, and your files will appear in a regular folder in the same window.

The second option is to double-click the ZIP file, and the files will be extracted into a regular blue folder in the same window.

How to create a ZIP file on a Chromebook Zipping and unzipping files on a Chromebook is almost as easy as the process on Windows and macOS. Highlight the files you want to zip and select Zip selection. The ZIP file will then appear in the same window.

How to open a ZIP file on a Chromebook If you want to open a ZIP file on a Chromebook, double-click it to open it. Then highlight the files and drag them out into another folder.

How to create a ZIP file on an iPhone iOS has a seamless built-in compression tool. To find it, move the files you wish to zip to the Files app.

Hold your finger down on the file. In the menu that pops up, choose Compress.

The file or files will now be compressed, and the ZIP file will appear in the same window. You can then move it, email it, or share it as you wish.

How to open a ZIP file on an iPhone Opening a ZIP file on iOS merely requires you to hold your finger down on it again. In the pop-up menu, the Compress option is now replaced by Uncompress. Select that, and the files will be extracted.

How to create a ZIP file on Android Installing a third-party app is the best way to create a ZIP file on Android. A common solution is WinZip, although the free version is peppered with ads.

First, go to the area where your files are that you want to zip. As you can see, it also supports cloud storage accounts.

Select the files you want to compress and then tap the small zipped folder icon at the top of the screen.

It will now ask you to navigate to a location where you want the ZIP file to be saved. When you get there, tap ZIP HERE at the bottom of the screen.

Now wait as the files are compressed and placed inside the ZIP folder.

You will now see the finished folder, which you can move, email, or share by other means.

How to open a ZIP file on Android To open a ZIP file on Android using WinZip, either hold your finger down on the ZIP file or tap the three dots to the right of the file. This opens up various unzipping options. Select one.

FAQs

How do I password-protect a ZIP file? To password-protect a ZIP file requires a third-party tool such as WinZip, WinRAR, or 7Zip. You can also do it via the macOS Terminal.

Is a ZIP file dangerous? A ZIP file in itself is not dangerous at all. However, some people use ZIP files to package malware and send it to unsuspecting people. Like any other file you receive online, be very wary about opening it if you don’t know the sender.

Why is the size of my ZIP file not much different than the original unzipped file? Some file formats do not compress very well. Images are the best at being compressed, while video files are barely compressed at all.

How do I open a corrupted ZIP file? You would need a third-party tool for the job. Many tools online claim to be able to do it, but the best one seems to be WinRAR. It has a repair function in its toolbar. Note, though, that nothing is guaranteed.

