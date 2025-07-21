The next Files by Google update could fix some annoying search quirks (APK teardown)

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Files by Google could soon get improved search filters, letting users filter out “Other” file types beyond common media types.

Users will also be able to filter files based on internal and external storage.

Files by Google has already been spotted with Material 3 Expressive changes, but those are not the only changes coming to Google’s file manager app. Files by Google v1.8122 beta includes code that fixes some of the quirks of the file search functionality, with one upgrade massively benefiting users who regularly access external storage via OTG or SD card.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else. An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

Currently, when you use Files by Google’s search feature, you can filter your results by document category. However, doing so requires selecting the category filter chip to access the options for Images, Videos, Audio, and Documents. Here’s a preview of the current functionality:

Current UX Current UX

In the future, Google could display these category options right on the main search screen, so you won’t have to hunt for the options behind the category chip.

Further, Google could introduce a new category called “Other” to serve as a catch-all for files that don’t fall under the four categories mentioned. This wasn’t possible before, as unchecking all options would have displayed all files, while this “Other” category will filter out images, videos, audio, and documents. This would be useful for narrowing down onto text files, APKs, and more.

Google could also add a new storage filter chip to filter results from internal and external storage. Users will be able to choose from storage options available to them, which in our case are internal storage and USB storage via OTG. If your phone supports an SD card, you will likely see an option for that as well.

We managed to activate these three changes, and here’s an early look at them:

Upcoming UX Upcoming UX Upcoming UX

Google has yet to announce these changes coming to the Files by Google app. We’ll keep you updated when we learn more.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.