Files by Google app gets a helpful new feature exclusive to Pixel phones

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Files by Google app is getting a document scanner on Pixel phones.

The feature lets you digitize your documents and convert them into PDF files.

Google is rolling out a document scanner to the Files by Google app (h/t Mishaal Rahman). The feature seems to be part of a server-side update. That means you won’t need to install a new version of the app to get it. We can confirm that the feature is visible on version 1.2729.610141523.0 of the Files by Google app on Pixel phones.

When you open the app, you’ll now see a new “Scan” button at the bottom right corner. You can tap on the button to start scanning your documents and align them in front of the rear camera of your Pixel.

You can choose to auto-capture your document or manually define the scan area. You can also crop, rotate, clean, and add filters to your scans. Like most other document scanning apps, the scanner in Files by Google also lets you combine multiple scans in one document.

Once the scan is complete, your digitized documents will be saved as PDFs in the app’s new “Scanned” folder.

We tried the feature on our Pixel 8 Pro (see screenshots above), and it worked seamlessly. A document scanner is also available inside the Google Drive app, and the one within Files By Google works similarly by recognizing and processing documents on-device.

Comments