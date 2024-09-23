Poll: What do you think of FCC's 60-day unlock policy?

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

The FCC’s new policy, which requires carriers to unlock all phones within 60 days of activation, has sparked a bit of a debate. While the rule has not yet been finalized, it has already been approved by the commission and is moving forward. However, major carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile are pushing back, claiming the rule could negatively impact their business models, thereby affecting current customer offerings.

AT&T argues that unlocking phones quickly might hurt its ability to offer affordable devices to consumers. Meanwhile, T-Mobile is more vociferous in its opposition, suggesting the policy could force them to eliminate payment plans completely. T-Mobile also raises concerns about the FCC’s authority to implement such a change without Congressional approval.

Should the FCC’s new 60-day phone unlocking policy be implemented? 508 votes Yes, it promotes consumer freedom. 86 % No, it will hurt affordable device options and payment plans. 14 %

On the other hand, Verizon supports the policy. The carrier has been following a similar rule since 2019, so they’re likely less affected by the newly green-lit proposal. In fact, Verizon may even benefit from a level playing field because if the rule is implemented, other carriers would have to follow the same 60-day unlocking window, making it easier for their customers to try out competitors.

So, what do you think? Should the FCC proceed with its phone unlocking policy, even if it might force carriers like AT&T to change how they offer affordable devices and T-Mobile to reconsider its payment plans? Take our poll above and share your thoughts in the comments section.

