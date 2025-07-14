Survey reveals this is everyone's favorite weather app, by far

One of the staple apps ever since smartphones came into existence are weather apps. While weather apps have existed for decades, user preferences have changed over the years. The weather apps that we once loved have shuttered, and their place has been taken by newer competitors with their own advantages. In our quest to find the current best weather app, we asked you what weather app you prefer on your phone, and the answer has been overwhelmingly in Pixel Weather‘s favor.

With over 47% of the votes, the Pixel Weather app was the crowd favorite by a wide margin. This result is even more surprising because Pixel Weather is a Pixel-exclusive app, so you can’t use it on any other Android phone without jumping through a bunch of hoops. Still, the app works well enough to hook all Pixel users in and provide them with everything they need, so they don’t have to look for alternatives.