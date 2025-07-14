Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Survey reveals this is everyone's favorite weather app, by far
1 hour ago
One of the staple apps ever since smartphones came into existence are weather apps. While weather apps have existed for decades, user preferences have changed over the years. The weather apps that we once loved have shuttered, and their place has been taken by newer competitors with their own advantages. In our quest to find the current best weather app, we asked you what weather app you prefer on your phone, and the answer has been overwhelmingly in Pixel Weather‘s favor.
With over 47% of the votes, the Pixel Weather app was the crowd favorite by a wide margin. This result is even more surprising because Pixel Weather is a Pixel-exclusive app, so you can’t use it on any other Android phone without jumping through a bunch of hoops. Still, the app works well enough to hook all Pixel users in and provide them with everything they need, so they don’t have to look for alternatives.
Pixel Weather’s lead is huge, and the next preference is Wunderground at 12.51%, followed by Today Weather at 10.42%, Weather and Radar at 10.13%, and Ventusky at 4.02%. Surprisingly, but perhaps not, many of you preferred other weather apps, with recommendations flowing in for Weawow, Samsung Weather, AccuWeather, Windy, MyRadar, ForecastAdvisor, and others.
While not part of the voting options, Weather Master can help you recreate some of the Pixel Weather magic on your Samsung Galaxy phone or other Android phone, so give it a shot. Alternatively, you can sideload the Pixel Weather APK on your Android device, and the app should work great.
At the end of the day, these choices are subjective, as what works out for one may not work out for another. The beauty of the Android ecosystem is the abundance of choice, and it’s great to see a healthy and thriving app ecosystem with something for everyone.