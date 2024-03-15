Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Smartphone cases are a big business, with smartphone brands offering their own in-house designs while third-party brands like Spigen, Casetify, and Otterbox also offer them. Either way, cases are a great way to protect your phone and/or augment it with additional abilities.

Cases don’t have to be chunky, either, as some companies offer thin, lightweight cases that barely add any thickness to your existing phone. This is a great idea if you’ve got skinny jeans or if your phone is already big and thick.

Have a rough job or frequently drop phones? Then that’s where rugged cases come in, bringing chunky designs that go a long way to protecting your phone. These cases don’t stop here, as some of them even include waterproofing measures, kickstands, and other extra features.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

There are also a variety of cases out there that have a handy, practical feature as their selling point, such as battery cases that come with a built-in battery pack, wallet cases with slots for your cards, and magnetic cases to take advantage of MagSafe accessories.

Or maybe you’re happy with the transparent TPU cases that are often bundled with your phone? I wouldn’t blame you, as these types of cases get the job done while also allowing you to show off the phone’s back.

It’s also worth noting that skins are another option. These aren’t cases and offer less protection than even a slim case, but they can still guard against scratches, scuffs, and other forms of wear and tear. Just don’t expect a skin to protect against a drop at all.

In any event, what’s your favorite type of phone case? You can make your voice heard by voting in the poll below and leaving a comment.

What is your favorite type of smartphone case? 183 votes Thin cases 42 % Hybrid cases 14 % Rugged cases 23 % Clear cases 9 % Wallet cases 6 % Magnetic cases 3 % Battery cases 1 % Waterproof cases 1 %

Comments