Someone ordered an iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple and got an Android phone instead

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR A UK customer received a fake iPhone 15 Pro Max after ordering the device directly from Apple.

The fake phone was actually an Android posing as an iPhone.

The customer has contacted Apple and is awaiting a response from the company.

In one of the most bizarre delivery scams we’ve heard of in recent times, a UK resident was left bewildered when they received delivery of an iPhone 15 Pro Max they ordered directly from Apple’s official website. The person took to Reddit to share their experience, and it’s concerning, to say the least.

The buyer reports receiving all delivery confirmation emails from Apple and tracking details from delivery partner Dynamic Parcel Distribution (DPD).

Upon opening the box of the supposed flagship iPhone, the buyer immediately knew something was wrong. The first thing they noticed was that the phone had a screen protector installed, which made them wonder if they were sent a return unit from Apple. However, the reality of the situation started dawning on them as they further investigated the package.

“The next thing I notice when I turn it on, the screen isn’t right, it lights up the black area in a way that is clearly not OLED, and the bottom has a chin, which suggests this is not correct for the phone,” the person reported.

After switching on the phone, the buyer was taken through a poor setup process. This is when they clocked that the device they were sent officially by Apple was indeed a fake.

“I immediately clocked that it was an Android device in a skin. It may have convinced my grandad, but I could tell very quickly (especially when I saw actual Android toasts popping up in some cases).”

Pre-installed apps like TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube provided further evidence that the said iPhone 15 Pro Max was fake.

Fortunately, the user didn’t log on with their Apple ID and avoided setting up Apple Wallet on the fake unit. If they had done so, their personal and financial information could have been nicked by the makers of the device.

It’s highly abnormal for someone to receive a fake iPhone after placing an order with Apple directly. These incidents do happen when buying from e-commerce platforms, but Apple itself is known for secure deliveries. Clearly, there was a security lapse somewhere between Apple shipping the phone and the person receiving it.

The buyer has now filed a support ticket with Apple, and the company has promised they’ll get back to them soon. Needless to say, this is a good reminder for us all to open and inspect new phone packages thoroughly before signing off on shipments.

