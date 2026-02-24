The FairPhone Gen 6 will 'soon' get Android 16

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Fairphone has confirmed that Android 16 is coming “soon” to the Fairphone Gen 6.

There’s no word on a launch window, but we’re guessing it’ll arrive in the coming weeks.

Android 16 brings improvements like an Advanced Protection Mode, live updates, and new emoji.

Fairphone has a reputation for offering years of updates to its phones, although timely updates are another story. In any event, the company has now confirmed that Android 16 is coming to the Fairphone Gen 6.

The smartphone company confirmed on Instagram that Android 16 was “coming soon” to the Fairphone Gen 6. Check out the accompanying image below.

Fairphone

Fairphone didn’t divulge an actual release window, but we’re guessing it’ll land in the coming weeks. This would be an overdue update compared to brands like Samsung and Xiaomi. Nevertheless, this delay is somewhat understandable given that Fairphone is a much smaller company than these major brands.

Otherwise, Android 16 brings live updates, forced grouping for notifications, notification cooldown functionality, new emoji, and an Advanced Protection Mode. So don’t be surprised to see these features on your Fairphone Gen 6 after receiving the update. Either way, we hope Fairphone 5 owners don’t have to wait too long for this update as well.

