Fairphone Gen 6 is getting Android 16 this April

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR Android 16 is coming to the Fairphone Gen 6 starting in April.

The update brings features like Live Updates notifications, new emoji, and the option to remap a double-press of the power button to open Google Wallet.

The Fairphone Gen 6 launched with Android 15 and the promise of seven Android version updates.

Android 16 is officially coming to the Fairphone Gen 6 this spring. After teasing late last month that its latest phone would be getting the update “soon,” Fairphone has confirmed to Android Authority that Android 16’s rollout will kick off next month.

The Fairphone Gen 6 was released just last year and the Android 17 beta has already begun, so Android 16 landing on the device isn’t exactly out of left field at this point. Still, it’s good to see a relatively small operation like Fairphone keeping its latest device current, especially with the company’s focus on sustainability and reducing waste.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Android 16 comes with a few improvements on its own, including Live Updates notifications for ongoing activities and an expanded dark theme option that forces dark mode in apps that haven’t been manually updated to offer dark-themed UIs. Fairphone’s update also includes the option to remap a double-tap of the power button to open Google Wallet.

The Fairphone Gen 6 launched last year with Android 15 and a promise of “at least” seven Android version updates and security patches through June of 2033. Android 16 will start rolling out to the Fairphone Gen 6 starting in April. There’s no word yet on when we should expect to see Android 16 on Fairphone’s older devices.

Follow