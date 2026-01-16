Facer watch faces can now chime on the hour on Wear OS

At CES last week, smartwatch face platform Facer announced, among other things, a new feature it calls Face Chime, which lets watch face makers add custom chime sounds that play at the top of the hour to their faces. That feature is now available on Facer watch faces on Wear OS 6.

Face Chime sounds are applied to watch faces by their creators, so only faces with sounds added support the feature — this update won’t let you add hourly chime sounds to watch faces on your own. Facer says there’ll be thousands of watch faces on its platform updated with Face Chime sounds over the next few weeks, though as of writing, it only highlights a couple dozen compatible faces.