Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Facer watch faces can now chime on the hour on Wear OS
59 minutes ago
- Facer watch faces now support hourly chime sounds on Wear OS 6.
- The feature has to be enabled by watch face creators.
- Facer’s also got a new Fallout-themed Pip-Boy 3.0 watch face, complete with Face Chime sounds.
At CES last week, smartwatch face platform Facer announced, among other things, a new feature it calls Face Chime, which lets watch face makers add custom chime sounds that play at the top of the hour to their faces. That feature is now available on Facer watch faces on Wear OS 6.
Face Chime sounds are applied to watch faces by their creators, so only faces with sounds added support the feature — this update won’t let you add hourly chime sounds to watch faces on your own. Facer says there’ll be thousands of watch faces on its platform updated with Face Chime sounds over the next few weeks, though as of writing, it only highlights a couple dozen compatible faces.
Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?
- Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.
- You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.
Hourly chime sounds are optional, Facer says, and once enabled, Face Chime effects abide by system settings, so your watch won’t be beeping on the hour while you’re sleeping or when your watch is in theater mode.
Along with the new Face Chime feature, Facer’s got a fresh new watch face based on the Pip-Boy wearables in Bethesda’s Fallout series. The Pip-Boy 3.0 face comes with a handful of customizable elements, plus, naturally, support for Face Chime.
Facer says Face Chime options are now available to watch face makers in the platform’s Creator Partner Program, and while there are only a handful today, it expects there’ll be thousands of watch faces with Face Chime support in the next few weeks. You can check out the initial selection at Facer’s Face Chime collection page.
Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.