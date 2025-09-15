Millions of Facebook users are finally getting their payouts from the $725M privacy settlement

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR In 2022, Meta agreed to pay a $725 million settlement to millions of users for allegedly selling their personal information to Cambridge Analytica.

The company handling the payments has confirmed that the distribution of the money has commenced and will continue over the next 10 weeks.

If your claim was approved, you’ll receive an email three to four days before your payment is sent.

It was a while ago, but you may remember when Meta got in trouble for allegedly selling Facebook users’ personal information to Cambridge Analytica. In 2022, the social media giant agreed to pay a $725 million settlement to those affected. Fast forward to today, those payments are finally starting to find their way to claimants’ accounts.

Anyone who was a Facebook user between May 7, 2007, and December 22, 2022, and filed a claim for this class action settlement will soon be getting a paycheck. The company handling the payments has confirmed that distribution has commenced. If you registered your claim, you should receive an email notification three to four days before your payment is issued.

How much will I get? The payment amount depends on how many people submitted valid claims. It also depends on how many points you received, which was determined by how many months your Facebook account was active from 2007 to 2022. Artem Russakovskii of Android Police shared on social media that he received $38.36. I can personally confirm that I received $37.95.

What if I haven’t received a notification yet? Only those who filed a claim and had their claim approved will receive part of the settlement. If your claim was approved, but you haven’t received an email notification yet, don’t worry too much. The distribution process is expected to last over the next 10 weeks. Just in case, you may want to keep an eye on your spam folder to make sure the email didn’t end up in the wrong place.

What if there’s an issue with my payment? If your check was lost or damaged, it is recommended that you contact the settlement administrator at info@facebookuserprivacysettlement.com. If you picked a digital payment, like Venmo or PayPal, the website says a second email will be sent to update your payment method. This second email will be sent 50 days after the initial issuance of your electronic payment.

