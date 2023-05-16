Facebook said it unsent those accidental friend requests from last week

TL;DR Facebook has confirmed to users that it fixed a friend request bug.

This bug saw friend requests being sent to people you were looking up.

The company says it’s unsent these erroneous requests.

A crazy Facebook glitch reared its head last week, as searching for people on the platform resulted in friend requests automatically being sent to them.

The glitch has since been fixed, and Facebook has now shed more light on the problem in an alert to users.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

“We recently fixed an issue that caused some friend requests to be sent by mistake. We apologize and have canceled any friend requests that were sent because of this error,” read the company’s alert, while also prompting users to visit their activity log to view sent/received friend requests.

Things should therefore be back to normal if you were affected by this glitch. Well, if all those people you were looking up didn’t recently check their notifications.

