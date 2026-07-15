You can finally create Google Chat group convos with external guests

Taylor Kerns / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Chat is rolling out a new update.

Users will now be able to create group conversations with multiple external users.

This update is available to Google Workspace customers and Workspace Individual subscribers.

Being able to communicate with your team in real time is very useful when completing a project. For that purpose, Google Chat gives you exactly what you need. But what about when you need to bring people from outside of your organization in on the conversation? The service is rolling out an update to solve such a situation.

In a blog post, Google announced that it is rolling out an update to the Chat app. This update will allow you to create a group chat for external users. Previously, you could start a chat with someone on the outside, but only 1-on-1 conversations were allowed. You could also create a space in Chat with external access enabled. However, this update now lets you bring in multiple external users into a single group conversation.

As you’re probably going to want to be careful with what you say to these external users, Google says these users will be labeled with a visible badge. This way, everyone in the conversation will be aware that there are external members in the group chat. Google states that there’s no need for action on your end in terms of configuration. Once the guests accept the invitation sent to their emails, access is enabled.

The rollout is starting today and is expected to conclude on July 17, 2026. This update is available to Google Workspace customers and Workspace Individual subscribers.

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