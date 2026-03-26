These smart glasses can now make you sound like the smartest person in the room

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Even Realities is bringing two new features to its G2 smart glasses.

The first is called Prep Notes, where you can feed information, and the glasses will prompt you with brief talking points when the topic is discussed in real life.

The second is a dedicated app store where developers can submit their apps for the G2 smart glasses.

Smart glasses is witnessing a boom, with many companies taking the approach of using them as another touchpoint for interaction. Even Realities takes a different approach with its smart glasses. Instead of cramming speakers, microphones, and cameras into the glasses, Even’s G1 and the newer G2 glasses only display text in a minimal format. While these glasses can already listen to your real-life conversations and display subtitles or AI-generated summaries, Even Realities is adding two features to its G2 smart glasses that make better use of the available information.

The first feature coming to Even G2 is called Prep Notes. It builds on the existing Conversate feature, which summarizes your real-life conversations and prompts you to ask relevant questions.

Even Realities

Users can now upload any relevant documents, such as pitch decks, research papers, reports, charts, etc., into the companion app, and Prep Notes will display useful facts, figures, or keywords. These Prep Notes are automatically updated with the conversation that’s happening in real life, and users can switch to live captions or AI-generated suggestions using the button on the Even G2’s temple or using the Even R1 controller ring if they have one.

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Additionally, the interface for the glasses’ display is said to be revamped to reduce clutter and make information more legible. In the coming months, the company also plans to enhance the ability of the smart glasses to retain personal context and to offer more personalized suggestions over time.

The second update Even Realities brings to the G2 glasses is called Even Hub, which is an app store of sorts. The Hub is designed to allow third-party developers to make apps for the smart glasses, whether it’s an ebook reader, something to help you with your commute, or some lightweight games like the lookalikes of Tetris or classic Snake.

Even Realities invited select developers to build apps for Even Hub back in January and is now opening the platform to others.

While Prep Notes will start rolling out to users immediately, Even Hub will be available next week. Even hasn’t commented on the availability of the features for the older G1 glasses.

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