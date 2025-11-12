Even's new smart glasses and ring promise to blend into your life, not take it over

Even Realities

TL;DR Even Realities has launched its new G2 Smart Glasses and R1 Smart Ring, priced at $599 and $249, respectively.

The G2 offers discreet on-eye displays, a new Conversate AI assistant, and over two days of battery life.

The R1 ring controls the glasses and tracks wellness.

Smart glasses and smart rings are two of the hottest categories in tech right now, with most of the leading industry players pushing the idea of wearables that enhance your life in new ways. Even Realities is ready to up the ante, announcing the G2 Display Smart Glasses and Even R1 Smart Ring today. The two new devices are designed to blend into your day rather than dominate it.

Even Realities calls its design philosophy “Quiet Tech,” and you can see how that’s meant to be represented in these devices. The company’s G2 Display glasses build on its earlier everyday eyewear, but this time with a lightweight titanium and magnesium frame, subtle internal display optics, and no outward-facing cameras or speakers. They’re meant to look like regular glasses, but can show floating text or prompts in your line of sight, powered by the company’s upgraded AI system.

As Even founder and CEO Will Wang puts it, “Technology shouldn’t fight for your attention, it should free it.”

One of the most intriguing new additions is Conversate. This on-device assistant listens to the flow of your conversations and can offer live translations or quick prompts for follow-up questions. You can then get an AI summary afterwards. Other familiar features return, including a teleprompter view for speaking, on-the-go navigation that adapts to your head direction, and translation across nearly 30 languages. The glasses also support prescriptions ranging from -12 to +12 diopters and offer over two days of battery life, accompanied by a case that can recharge them up to seven times.

The R1 Smart Ring is built as a companion piece. Made of zirconia ceramic and stainless steel, it acts as both a discreet controller for the glasses and a wellness tracker in its own right. Gestures can scroll, swipe, or select items in your field of view, while built-in sensors monitor activity and feed into what Even calls a new “Productivity Score.” The two devices are connected through something the company calls TriSync, linking the glasses, ring, and your phone into one ecosystem.

The G2 glasses are priced at $599, while the R1 ring costs $249. For a limited time, Even Realities is offering the ring and accessories at half price when you buy the glasses. Both are on sale today at EvenRealities.com.

