Your yard has never felt more secure than with the eufyCam S4 and its intruder tracking

TL;DR The eufyCam S4 and its combo PTZ/wide-angle triple cameras can both identify distant motion and track it close-up.

If you want smart AI camera analysis but are concerned about privacy, the eufy AI Core offers a powerful local solution.

With radar motion detection, eufy’s new outdoor RGB rope lights add both security and a dash of color to your yard.

Keeping an eye your property when you’re away from home can go a long way towards making us feel more secure, but succeeding at that means knowing that you’re not going to miss a moment of what’s happening. Thankfully, right now that sounds easier than ever with the help of the latest eufy security hardware, including the new eufyCam S4

Enjoy both PTZ flexibility and fixed-cam reliability with the eufyCam S4 One of the hardest jobs of a smart camera is managing to capture everything you want to protect, while also not having so wide a field of view that you miss out on all the important detail. With the eufyCam S4, that’s pulled off by combining a 130-degree wide-angle 4K camera with a pan-tilt-zoom head with dual 2K cameras of its own.

The S4 uses a combination of radar and passive infrared to detect motion, and once a subject of interest is confirmed by the wide camera, the PTZ cam zooms in and follows as long as it’s within view. So instead of package thieves not setting off alerts until they’re right at your door, the idea is that the S4 can spot them even from the edge of your driveway. And as you’d only expect in 2025, AI helps differentiate between trespassers like that, and vehicles or pets.

With a 5.5W solar panel, the S4 can keep running indefinitely with only about an hour a day of direct sunlight, but the camera’s also ready to keep your home secure all night long, aided by 4 LED spotlights.

You’ll be able to take home the eufyCam S4 for just about $300 for a single camera, but also look out for bundle deals featuring multiple cameras and local network storage.

Maximize both privacy and event-detection speed with the local AI Core

If you’re really hoping to super-charge your home protection setup, the eufy AI Core might be right up your alley. This network device takes all the power of a cloud-hosted AI solution and implements it locally, helping you feel secure that your private footage remains private.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon-powered box can categorize over 100 different activities automatically, from burglars to fire, and claims an accuracy rate of over 95%. Doing all that work locally means that you can get alerts in record time, with AI Core notifying you of events in as little as 3 seconds.

With support for multiple simultaneous cameras, the AI Core can monitor your entire home at once. Keep an eye out around November for full details on retail availability.

Give your home a quite literal glow-up with eufy’s Permanent Outdoor Lights S4

If all this security talk has you feeling a little on-edge, let’s round things out with a slightly more fun entry to the eufy family, its Permanent Outdoor Lights S4.

These are basically RGB rope lights for use outside, but add their own dose of security-minded smarts, supporting radar motion detection. That’s also compatible with your eufy cameras for motion triggering, and Matter support means it should be an easy integration with your existing smart home. Pricing starts at around $500 for 100 feet, with options available up to 200 feet for $860.

