Amazon slashes $80 off the Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340 Kit

Roger Fingas / Android Authority

Front porch blind spots are a real pain, especially when you want to see both who is at the door and whether a package was dropped off. The Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340 Kit is built for that job, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now.

Amazon has the Eufy Security Video Doorbell E340 Kit for $139.99, down from its $219.99 recommended retail price. That’s a 36% discount relative to the RRP, which saves you $80.

This doorbell stands out because it uses two cameras for fuller porch coverage. One camera watches for visitors, while a second downward-facing camera keeps an eye on packages. That makes it a good fit for homes where deliveries are a daily thing or where the main camera on a standard doorbell can miss items left near the door.

The E340 Kit also supports both battery and wired installation, so it can work in different setups. Other key features include sharp video, color night vision, two-way talk, and package monitoring. Another big draw is that there’s no required monthly subscription, with local storage options available. You can also add more features by pairing it with a compatible Eufy HomeBase.

It also works with Alexa and Google Assistant, though compatibility is more selective with some older Eufy chimes. For shoppers who want Ring-style doorbell features without ongoing fees, this is a strong value option at the current price.

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