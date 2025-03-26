Deal: eufy Security SoloCam S220 with solar charging is 50% off!

Are you looking for a good smart security camera? You’re probably looking at the big players, but there are some less-known brands that make excellent security cameras with innovative features. For example, the eufy Security SoloCam S220 has an integrated little solar panel! It’s also 50% off right now, slashing the price down to $64.99. Get the eufy Security SoloCam S220 for just $64.99 ($65 off)

This offer is available from Amazon as a “Big Spring Deal.” This sale event ends on March 31, 2025, so we can only assume this deal will end then.

The eufy Security SoloCam S220 is a very special camera for one main reason: it has a solar panel. As you can see in the image above, it’s pretty tiny.

While many of you might be doubting it will move the needle at all, remember these smart security cameras are very battery efficient. They can usually last months, so you don’t need much energy to run them. With that in mind, eufy claims only three hours of direct sunlight will provide enough energy to power the camera for a full day. You will likely get more than that on normal sunny days. Even if the sun takes a day off, the battery would still last about three months on its own.

Pretty nice, right? If you live in a place with enough sunlight, you might not ever need to worry about charging it! What about the rest of the camera? Well, this is actually a pretty nice offering.

The camera records at 2K resolution and has a 135-degree field of view. It has night vision, and Smart AI can detect both humans and pets. You’ll also get two-way audio, zone customizations, and support for both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. It also gets an IP67 rating, so it will be safe from the elements outdoors.

What’s even better, eufy makes it easy to avoid subscriptions, thanks to local storage support. You’ll even get all the features without the fee, which is rare in the world of security cameras. That said, some features, like face recognition, require a eufy HomeBase 3. If you do want cloud storage, you can sign up for a eufy Cloud Storage plan. They start at $2.99 monthly. If you want some extra protection, eufy also offers some Protection Plan options that offer advanced security monitoring, dispatch, etc. All that said, these are extras! You could just pay nothing per month and keep it all local.

By the way, this is an Anker-owned brand. Just in case you were worried about purchasing from an unknown manufacturer. We know buying from random brands can be a bit worrisome, as they can have horrible customer support or make it really hard to claim warranty, etc.

If you want in on this deal, make sure to act quickly. It’s a Big Spring Deal, and it’s ending relatively soon. Also, there is always a chance stock will run out.

Extra deal: The eufy Security eufyCam 3 is much better, and also on sale

If you like the idea of a security camera with a solar panel, and easy local storage without subscriptions, but need something higher-end, this is it. The eufy Security eufyCam 3 is a great upgrade. It’s also 43% off right now, bringing the price down to $124.99.

Because it is bigger, it can fit a bigger battery, which has an estimated battery life of up to one year. Additionally, the solar panel on top is also bigger, which means it needs only two hours of direct sunlight to give it enough juice to run the camera a whole day.

Of course, there are other upgrades. It has a 4K resolution, for starters. Other features stay the same. You still get night vision, two-way audio, local storage support, AI face recognition, and more. The one downside is that this one requires a eufy HomeBase 3. The SoloCam S220 can connect directly to your Wi-Fi.

