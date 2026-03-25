Deal: Upgrade your smart home with 40% off the Eufy Security 3K SoloCam S340

Spring tends to be when people finally get around to sorting out things they’ve been putting off all winter — and for some, that includes upgrading smart home security. If you’ve been eyeing a smarter, wire-free setup, one of Eufy’s most capable outdoor cameras has just dropped back to its Black Friday price. Eufy Security 3K Dual Camera SoloCam S340 for $119.99 ($80 off)

The Eufy SoloCam S340 is down to $119.99, a solid 40% discount from $199.99. That matches its lowest price ever and marks the cheapest it’s been so far this year, but it’s the dual-camera setup that really catches the eye. You’re getting a 3K wide-angle lens paired with a secondary zoom lens, which lets it show both the full scene and a closer view at the same time. Combined with 360-degree pan and tilt, it’s designed to cover much more ground than a typical fixed camera.

It’s also completely wire-free, running on a built-in battery with a removable solar panel to keep it topped up. That means less hands-on maintenance in the right conditions. On the practical side, Eufy sticks with its usual approach of local storage and no required subscription, which is likely to appeal if you’re trying to avoid adding yet another monthly fee. You still get the usual features like motion detection, two-way audio, and a built-in spotlight for night use.

This isn’t the cheapest option out there for outdoor security cameras, but it offers a bit more flexibility than most basic outdoor cams. And given that it’s back to its lowest recorded price, it’s an excellent time to snap it up. The widget above takes you to the deal.

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