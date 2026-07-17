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Need one camera to watch the whole room? The Eufy Indoor Cam S350 is just dropped to $99.99

The Eufy Indoor Cam S350 is 29% off right now with 4K + 2K dual cameras, 360-degree tracking, and a solid discount.
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Jul 17, 2026 — 12:17 PM ET

Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350
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Keeping an eye on pets, kids, or the main living room is a lot easier when one camera can see nearly everything. The Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 is built for that kind of job, and there’s a solid Amazon deal on it right now.

Amazon has the Eufy Security Indoor Cam S350 for $99.99, down from its $139.99 RRP. That’s a 29% discount relative to the recommended retail price, saving you $40. While it’s not quite the lowest price we’ve seen this year, it’s still a good time to grab one.

This wired indoor camera is made to cover more of a room without needing extra units. It uses a dual-camera setup with a 4K wide-angle camera and a 2K telephoto camera for clearer close-ups, plus up to 8x hybrid zoom. The pan-and-tilt design gives you 360-degree coverage, and AI-powered tracking can follow people or pets as they move around the room.

It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi 6 and WPA3 encryption, which helps with fast, stable indoor connectivity. For storage, you can record locally with a microSD card, and it also works with the wider Eufy setup, including HomeBase compatibility.

The Indoor Cam S350 also has a 4.4-star rating, which adds to its appeal if you want a camera to check in on home activity from another room or while you’re away. At $99.99, this is a nice chance to pick up a feature-packed indoor security camera for less.

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