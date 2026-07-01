Eufy's Find Hub tracking card has been years in the making, and you can finally buy it

TL;DR Eufy’s first tracking card with Google Find Hub support is officially for sale after years of delays.

The SmartTrack Card E40 has an 80-decibel alarm, a 1.78mm thickness, and wireless charging support.

The tracking card works with both Find Hub and Find My, and is available from Eufy’s online store for $35.

Eufy’s long-awaited tracking card with Google Find Hub support is finally for sale. The Bluetooth tracker costs $35 and is available on Eufy’s website, complete with a slim design, wireless charging, and a loud alarm. The SmartTrack Card E40 works with both Find Hub and Apple Find My, but it’s Eufy’s first tracking card with support for Google’s tracker ecosystem.

Despite its 1.78mm thickness, the SmartTrack Card E40 has a loud alarm that can reach 80 decibels to help you find your wallet. It’s worth noting that Pebblebee’s Card 5 is ever-so-slightly thinner at 1.74mm. The 140mAh battery lasts for about five months on a single charge, and can be recharged with any Qi wireless charger.

The tracker relies solely on Bluetooth for connectivity, and you’ll need to download the Eufy app to use all the card’s features. Tracking and alarm features are available with Google Find Hub, but extras like locating your phone, silent mode, and Scan to Contact require Eufy’s app. Left-behind alerts are available using Apple’s Find My app, but are “coming soon to Android” in the Eufy app.

The release of the Eufy SmartTrack Card E40 comes after years of delays and uncertainty. Eufy originally said it would launch Bluetooth trackers for Google’s finding network in June 2024 — back then, it was still called Google Find My Device. The release was pushed to late 2024, but that target came and went without an update. By January 2025, Eufy told Android Authority the trackers weren’t canceled, and were undergoing testing.

Eufy announced this January that the SmartTrack Card E40 would finally go on sale in Q1 2026, but months passed with no updates. Now, the SmartTrack Card E40 is officially available for purchase for $35. Eufy toned down some of its original claims about the tracker, though. The card was said to have a 100-decibel siren alarm, but the new product page now lists the alarm’s loudness at 80 decibels.

Eufy’s SmartTrack Card E40 joins accessories from Pebblebee and Chipolo as card-sized Find Hub trackers all available under $40. While Pebblebee and Chipolo were first, Eufy’s status as a well-known Anker sub-brand might make the SmartTrack Card E40 more appealing.

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