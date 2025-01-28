Are Eufy's Find My Device trackers dead?

TL;DR Eufy previously announced that it would launch Bluetooth trackers for Android’s Find My Device network in June 2024.

The company later updated its announcement blog post to reveal that the target release date had been changed to late 2024.

Eufy has now taken down the post entirely, which seems to suggest it could be abandoning those plans.

Before Google rolled out its revamped Find My Device network last year, three companies had announced that they would launch compatible Bluetooth trackers: Chipolo, Pebblebee, and Eufy. While Chipolo and Pebblebee have released their trackers, we’ve yet to see Eufy launch its products. Now it’s looking more likely than not that we may never get Eufy’s trackers.

In an April blog post, Eufy announced that it would launch two Find My Device trackers (SmartTrack Link and SmartTrack Card) by June 2024. When that date slipped by, the company updated the announcement post to reveal it changed the target date to late 2024. Now it appears that the tracker maker has taken down the post entirely, which doesn’t bode well.

If you try to visit Eufy’s announcement blog now, you’ll be redirected to the company’s homepage. According to 9to5Google, the post went down sometime in December. Seeing as Eufy only issued updates about its Find My Device trackers through this blog, the page going down suggests that Eufy may have abandoned its plans.

We reached out to Eufy for comment on the situation. A spokesperson told Android Authority that the company has no official news to share at the moment.

If it is scrapping the project, that would be unfortunate for those looking for a cheaper alternative to the other trackers currently available. The SmartTrack line often sells below $20, whereas the Motorola, Pebblebee, and Chipolo’s tags cost $29.99, $34.99, and $22, respectively.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like